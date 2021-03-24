Kari O. Harder DeMarco
April 29, 1966 - March 20, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Kari Harder DeMarco's battle with cancer ended in Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. She was an educator for over three decades, a realtor, foster parent, mother to many, and a friend to even more. She was born April 29, 1966, in Spokane, WA. Kari attended Cheney High School and earned a bachelor's degree in advertising from The University of Idaho. She later earned a master's in education at Whitworth University. For 32 years, she instructed elementary, junior high, high school, and alternative high school students in English and enrichment classes. Kari also worked as a realtor through Coldwell Banker for several years while teaching at Westside High School. Kari and her husband, Andy, were foster parents for 11 years, sharing their home and family with children of all ages. She was a loving, passionate mom to her five children. However, Kari's "unofficial" family extended to countless former students and foster children who considered her "Mom". Kari found joy in work, family, horses, birds, art, reading, and her seven animals at home.
Kari was preceded in death by her father, A. Roger Harder. She is survived by her mother, Orene Harder; husband, Andy DeMarco; and her kids: Michaelanne, William, Carmen, Jacqueline, and Clay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Home Society, 1014 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
Her service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Columbia Grove Covenant Church, 19 McElmurry Ln., East Wenatchee, WA.