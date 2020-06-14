Karl B. Schwarck
East Wenatchee, WA
Karl B. Schwarck passed away on May 29, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Thorp, WA, to Bruce and Dorothy Schwarck on March 23,1935. He was raised with his four sisters, Jackie, Jan, Lois, and Roberta. He graduated from Shelton High School, where he met and married the love of his life, Bonnie J. Boon, on August 7, 1953. They then moved to Eugene, OR, for college.
He had varied careers in his lifetime from milkman to state patrolman, ending in the insurance field. The job he ended up loving the most was being a greeter at Columbia Grove Covenant Church. He loved his church family. He was an avid snow skier and water skier and loved to camp and fish. He was a pilot and he and Bonnie traveled many years by private plane exploring Mexico, and always had lively and entertaining stories to tell of their adventures. He was a great father to his daughters, Lezlie Schwarck and Kathleen Hostak. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters; grandchildren: Collin Baumgartner (Anna), Taylor Ludlow (Danny); and four great-grandchildren: Gracelynn (nine), Liam (seven), Sawyer (21 months), and Mckenna (2 weeks).