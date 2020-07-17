Karl Craig Christensen
Rock Island, WA
Karl Craig Christensen, 56, of Rock Island, WA, passed away on June 5, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital from complications due to bone cancer. Karl was born on July 28, 1963, in Moscow, ID, to Don and Barbara Christensen. He attended grade schools in Deary, Bovill, and Pierce, ID. Then he attended middle and high school in Potlatch, ID.
Karl loved warm spring weather, beautiful mountain and city skyline views, and good times with family and friends. He also loved good 'grab at your heart' movies, and Rock 'n Roll music, especially the bands - Kiss and Cheap Trick.
Karl is survived by his mother, Barbara Christensen of Rock Island, WA; three brothers: Ron Christensen, and Kevin Christensen, both of Rock island, WA, and Jon (Deloris) Christensen of Bremerton, WA; one sister, Kaylee (Mike) Ellis of East Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Ambulance services, the Oncology staff at Confluence Hospital, and the Hospice staff at Central Washington Hospital.
A Celebration of Lfe will be held at a later date. Arrangements were done by the Neptune Society of Spokane, WA.