Kate G. Moomaw
June 11, 1936 - August 10, 2020
Omak, WA
Katie Moomaw, 84, of Omak, WA, passed in the early morning hours of August 10, 2020, at her daughter’s home, with her daughters and sons-in-law by her side. She was born, raised, and lived her whole life in Omak.
As a young woman, she worked for the telephone office, connecting calls. She worked in the Omak Public Schools as an aide, until she got her teaching credentials and began at Paschal Sherman Indian School, where she retired. Katie met and married Eddie L. Moomaw on February 18, 1955, and began a new family life with Eddie, and his daughter, Janice Moomaw (Biram).
Katie was always proud of her heritage, being the great-granddaughter of one of the first settlers on Pogue mountain, Dr. R.I. and Miriam Pogue and the granddaughter, of The Reverend David Brown, who hailed from Scotland and wife, Grace. Her paternal grandparents were Fred and Katie (Darling) Michelsen of Omak. She enjoyed growing up on Pogue mountain and had fond memories of playing with her cousins and sisters at “Grandpa Brown's”.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Also, most happy attending the First Presbyterian Church, playing handbells, and praying. She always had her morning devotions and bible reading before starting each day.
Katie is survived by her sister, Ruthann Brantner of Monroe WA; children: Debbie (Ronnie) Bourgeau, and Della Peters (Tim Erb) of Omak, WA, step-daughter, Jan Biram of Palisades, WA; grandchildren: Delaina (Jamie Marchand), Ryan (Sadie Green), and Angela (Frank Buckner, Jr.) Bourgeau, all of Omak, WA, Rachel Regier of Spokane, WA, Mary (Craig) Palmer, Jack ”Jay” Fry, Jr. of Omak, WA, Lakayla Moomaw of Grand Coulee, WA, Talitha (Eric) Laducer of Omak, WA, Sky Moomaw of Spokane, WA, Julie (Buddy ) Streeter of Palisades, WA, and Shawn Biram of Palisades, WA. Katie shared her home with special grandchildren: Dwaina (Michael Eurch) Regier, Josh Esquejo Hewitt, and Travis Cruz of Omak, WA, from the time they were teens into adulthood. She gained Tim Erb, Jr. and Patrick Erb as young adults. There were many more who called her Grandma and she loved them all.
A Viewing will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with 5:00-6:00 p.m. reserved for elders and health vulnerable, August 17, 2020, at Precht Harrison Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St., Okanogan, WA. The Graveside Service will be August 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens, 2547 Elmway St., Okanogan, WA. Precht Harrison Nearents, Okanogan, WA, is in charge of arrangements.