Katherine Ann Duane Kunkel
March 8, 1926 – April 12, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Born in Seattle, WA, to John Aloysius and Katherine Magdalena (Hoeppner) Duane, Katherine was the second of five children, and the apple of her father’s eye. Her only sister was born three months after her father’s untimely death, when Katherine was only ten years old.
Katherine was a tomboy as a child, known as the fastest runner in the neighborhood, and one of the first-picked for baseball games. She excelled at basketball, loved swimming, and had a lifelong love of all sports. She was also a gifted lyric soprano, and sang solo from an early age.
Katherine Kunkel lived her Catholic faith deeply and enthusiastically. After graduation from Holy Names Academy, in Seattle, in 1943, at age 17, she entered the nearby Carmelite Monastery, and was a cloistered nun for three years. At age 20, she left the convent and moved to Wenatchee, WA, working as a nurse’s aide at Julia Brenner’s home, which later became Highline Convalescent Center. God had a different plan for Katherine: she met and married, Leo Kunkel, on April 23, 1949, and raised nine children instead!
Family was everything, and Katherine was the beloved matriarch of four generations. She is survived by Teresa (Mike) Drollman of Wenatchee, WA, Joe of Omak, WA, John (Anne) of San Diego, CA, Steve (Marile) of Wenatchee, WA, Paul (Mirna) of Seattle, WA, Tom (Paula) of Chelan, WA, Andy (Diane) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Mary Hunt (Lester Brown) of Marshfield, MO; 27 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Katherine was the last of her generation on both sides of our family. She was preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings; her husband of 57 years, Leo; all his siblings; son, Patrick; and great-granddaughter, Raven Drollman. Because Leo and Katherine Kunkel loved each other, 56 people were given the gift of life.
Special thanks to Wenatchee Hospice and Angela of Visiting Angels, for your devoted care during the last weeks of Mom’s life.
Funeral Rosary will be said at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. For those unable to attend Mom’s funeral, it will be livestreamed on Facebook at “Saint Joseph Wenatchee – Live”.
Donations in Katherine’s memory may be made to Wenatchee Right to Life at https://www.wenatcheeforlife.org/, St. Joseph School 600 St. Joseph Pl., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, KC Help, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or St. Vincent de Paul, 330 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please read all the juicy bits of Katherine’s life story and sign the guest book at chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Mom, we love you more than you loved us.
Because you’ve only loved us part of your life…
But we’ve loved you…all of ours.
Teresa, Joe, John, Steve, Paul, Pat, Tom, Andy, and Mary