Katherine "Grace" (Tweten) Smith
June 27, 1936 - September 2, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Grace Smith, beloved wife of H. Wayne Smith, loving mother to Jewel Tweten and Carl Tweten, left this earth to join her Heavenly Father, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in East Wenatchee, WA. She was born Katherine Grace Podratz in Rosetown, Saskatchewan, Canada. Grace's family had emigrated from the Morris/Hancock area of Western Minnesota. The family later moved to Edmonton, Canada, where her sister, Elta was born and then, returned to the United States a few years later, settling in Seattle, WA, where her younger sister, Laura was born. Grace, who along with her sister, Elta, went through the process to become American citizens; they were very proud of their citizenship.
Grace attended Pacific Lutheran University on a music scholarship. She later transferred to Western Washington University, receiving a degree in Education and Music. Grace was an outstanding violinist. She played in two different orchestras, holding first chair in both. She had perfect pitch and continued to foster her love of music after retirement, serving as choir director for two years at Faith Presbyterian Church in East Wenatchee.
In the 1960's, Grace and her first husband, Chuck Tweten (1934-1991), served as educators in the Quincy School District. At this time, they began to buy land for a future orchard and to build their dream home in East Wenatchee. While living in the Quincy area, their two children, Carl and Jewel, were born.
Grace enjoyed her many years as an educator, serving in various capacities for 38 years. Her first job was as a high school English teacher and she absolutely loved it. She also served as a reading coordinator for the Wenatchee School District. While teaching, Grace continued her education, preparing for a career as a school principal. Her first opportunity arrived in the role of principal at Sunnyslope Elementary School in Wenatchee, WA. In 1988, Grace accepted the role of principal at Scootney Springs Elementary School in Othello, WA. She held that role, until her retirement in 1996. During that time, Grace participated in an educator exchange program, offering her the wonderful opportunity to exchange roles with a principal from Australia for a year.
Grace met her beloved husband, Wayne Smith, while working at Scootney Springs in Othello. Wayne was a lifelong educator, most recently serving as a principal in both Othello and Moses Lake, WA, schools. They had a shared passion for travel and both their spouses passed in 1991, just a few months apart. Grace and Wayne married on December 28, 1996, in Othello.
Grace and Wayne remained active in retirement, serving in leadership positions within the Y's Men's International Service Club and traveling internationally. They enjoyed wintering throughout the southwest, rambling in their Winnebago RV, and meeting up with friends and relatives along the way. They had a very happy life together, full of love, adventure, and family.
The Smith family invites you to join them in a Celebration of Life Service for Grace on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The service will be held outdoors at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Masks are recommended. Flowers may be sent to the Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd, East Wenatchee, WA.