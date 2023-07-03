Katherine Moira McPhee
May 5, 1930 – June 27, 2023
Katherine Moira McPhee
May 5, 1930 – June 27, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
On Wednesday, June 27, 2023, Mom left this earthly home that was blessed to have shared her for 93 years. Katherine Moira McPhee (Fletcher) was born in Dunoon, Scotland, on May 5, 1930.
As a young woman, she studied music at the Glasgow Conservatory, becoming an accomplished pianist. This would prove an integral part in meeting the love of her life.
She immigrated to the United States and settled in Seattle, WA, where her sister resided, to assist after the birth of her nephews. It was while there, that she applied for work in a local music store. Shortly after, the young woman at the counter called her brother, William, and told him, “I think I've found the girl for you!”
It was a whirlwind romance, which culminated in marriage just six weeks later; a testament to the saying, “when it's right, it's right,” as they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this August, just two days after Dad's 100th birthday! They were the very best of very best friends.
Mom loved music. She bought her first piano with money she had saved and the same piano filled our home with music as we grew up. She loved her beautiful flower gardens, and was a friend and defender of all creatures. A consummate dog lover, she treasured many through the years, but it was her last little terrier, Oliver, that truly owned her heart. She was a fixture at Riverfront Park, where she and Dad would go to walk and visit with all of Oliver's friends. She was so pleased to have been painted into a mural there, complete with her favorite pup.
She was an active volunteer, collecting funds for various charitable organizations. She was always busy; tending her gardens, playing tennis for years, and working at the Treehouse Boutique. She was an amazing baker and we grew up on her delicious pies (her pie crust remains unrivaled) and special birthday desserts. But her truest passion in life, was her family. We are all so grateful and blessed that she left having been surrounded by us all. She passed quietly and well loved.
Mom was preceded to Heaven by her beloved son, Kenneth; and grandson, Aaron Dempsey. She is survived by her husband, William; daughters: Lorna Osborne (Dean), Valerie Villeneuve (Tim), and Glynis Mcphee. Also blessed to have been in her life are five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she treasured.
She will be so tremendously missed, but mostly remembered. We will see you again, Mom.
A Graveside Service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
And then my heart with pleasure fills, and dances with the daffodils.
~ Wordsworth
