Katherine Yung-Ai Zacharia
East Wenatchee, WA
Our much loved and precious Katie Zacharia, 35, left this life far too early after an automobile accident, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Katie was born on December 29, 1984, in Phoenix, AZ, the daughter of Christian and Jo Ann Zacharia. Yung-Ai was a name given to her by her paternal grandmother, which means “Eternally Loved”. She was and always will be.
After graduating from Everett High School in 2003, Katie attended Central Washington University Paramedic Program, where she excelled and was extremely passionate in caring for other people. Katie received a Bachelor of Science-Paramedicine Degree in 2009, and followed her dreams working as a paramedic for LifeLine Ambulance in the Wenatchee Valley.
Since 2011, Katie put her life on the line to help and save the lives of many people. She is well-known in the EMS community and was a great paramedic for our valley. Katie also provided medical standby support for wildland and urban interface fires during the summers, and battled many Washington State and California forest fires with her contract engine company, local to the valley. Katie shared a passion for the great outdoors and found her calling at Mission Ridge during the winter months. All who knew and worked with Katie professionally, will miss her dearly.
As was her giving nature, Katie was an organ donor. Katie was always friendly and approachable to anyone and everyone. Katie gathered friends naturally, everywhere she went. Katie had a way of making others feel valued and uplifted, wherever she was. She always had a story to tell and loved to chat with anyone. She will be remembered for her hilarious sense of humor, straight talk, and love for friends, family, and Tango.
In addition to her parents, Katie is also survived by her sister, Andrea Krajeski; brother, Sam Zacharia; their spouses; two nephews; and partner, Dale Smith. She also leaves behind her best companion, an eight-year-old Goldendoodle, Tango, who survived the accident and sustained no permanent injuries.
Due to the current pandemic, the family is planning a private ceremony for Katie. Donations may be made to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation at this address: https://wff.givecloud.co/products/DONATE-QUICK/donatetoday