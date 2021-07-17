Kathie Elaine Bennett
East Wenatchee, WA
Kathie Elaine Floyd Bennett was born September 27, 1942, to C. Marie (Richardson) and Lester Floyd in Bandmill, AR. Born two months premature, her diminutive size earned the nickname “Weencie”, which remained with her southern families. Moving to Wenatchee, WA, at two months old, due to depression and a seven year drought, she developed bronchial pneumonia with lingering effects lifelong.
She graduated from Wenatchee High School. She traveled to Rome, NY, working for the U.S. Government as an administrative assistant, living with her sister, Bobbie and family. She met and married Cliff Bennett. They had a son, Douglas, and daughter, Dawn Marie. Cliff’s military career led them to many U.S. Air Force Base locations: Moses Lake, WA, North Carolina, New York, California, Okinawa, Alaska, and Nebraska).
Kathie excelled in her own pursuits, working at each military location and then, with Morrill Asphalt, once Cliff retired. Her favorite trips were to Hong Kong, Hawaii, and Australia.
Returning to Wenatchee, she was very active and became an avid bowler, regular Gold’s gym member, enjoyed ceramics and genealogy, and was a level five doll maker. She crocheted, knitted, and decorated cakes. There was not a leaky faucet she couldn’t fix.
As a regular attender of Eastmont Baptist Church for 30 plus years, she served faithfully in the nursery and kitchen with her co-sisters whom she loved, Myrtle Floyd and Charlotte Ruble.
She was best known as saucy, quick-witted, ready with a comeback, but never mean spirited. Always loving and supportive of Kathie were her pastors: Lawton Griffith, Bob Bauer, and Steve Brewer.
Another angel goes home.
Left to mourn Kathie are husband, Cliff; son, Doug (Kim); and daughter, Dawn (Craig) of Spokane, WA; sisters: Bobbie Sickles and Donna Henson of East Wenatchee, WA; special aunts, Murdene (Melvin) Warnett and Rhudene (Doyle) Floyd; many nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; nephew, Steve; niece, Judy Christie; and brother-in-law, Myles.
A Memorial Service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.