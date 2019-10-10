Kathleen Ann (Harrison) Jackson
January 17, 1943 – October 3, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Kathleen Jackson passed away on October 3, 2019, at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee, WA. She had many accomplishments in her lifetime, with a BA from Gonzaga University in Social Sciences and a MA from University of San Francisco. She worked in the social services for many years using these skills to help young mothers achieve greater independence. Kathleen was very adventurous, she sailed around the world on a small craft exploring all the ports and beaches for over a year. She later took many bicycling tours with her partner, Malcom, to Europe and they loved to ride in the Wenatchee Valley. One of their great adventures was riding the parallel routes during the Tour de France and cycling the Swiss Alps. They travelled to France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and China, among other worldly places.
Kathleen raced sailing boats for years in Humboldt County with her late husband, Jim Jackson. She was involved in the rowing club and enjoyed rowing the Columbia River with her friends as well as being very active and athletic year-round with walking, hiking, and snowshoeing. Kathleen was very close to her local friends in the Wenatchee Valley and enjoyed spending time with them. In particular, she cherished her time bicycling with the group calling themselves the “B” team.
Kathleen, known as Beannie or Gramma Beans to the family, was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Kathleen was loved by many family and friends far and wide. She moved to the Wenatchee Valley from Newport, OR, to be closer to her family after retiring from social service work in Oregon (CSD). She fell in love with this valley and all the friends, family, and outdoor recreation experiences she had here.
There are many memories of Kathleen enjoying the good life. She is survived by her son, Justin Jackson "JJ", his wife, Barbara; two grandsons: Taylor and Colton; and great-grandson, Syrex. She also has two sisters: Marilee Nord and Jan Thorne of Spokane, WA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews living around the country. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
At her request, the immediate family is holding a private service in the spring. A Celebration of Kathleen’s Life will be held at her favorite local park. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.