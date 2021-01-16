Kathleen Delcena Hall
April 27, 1940 - January 6, 2021
Rock Island, WA
Kathleen D. “Kathy” Hall, age 80, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Confluence Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Kathy was born on April 27, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Wenatchee, WA, to Eugene and Grace B. (Johnston) Day. She attended Rock Island Elementary and Eastmont Junior and Senior High Schools. She worked after high school at Thrifty Drug in Wenatchee.
She married Kirk Hall in Seattle, WA, on March 6, 1959. They had three children: Vicki, Rusty, and Susan. Susan passed away just after birth. Kirk and Kathy ran an orchard, and Kathy was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom, while the kids were in school. In 1979, Kathy applied to Wenatchee College of Beauty, which had been a dream of hers. She attended and received her Cosmetology License. She opened a beauty shop at her residence called “Hair by Kathleen”.
In 2005, she closed her beauty shop at home and leased the Garden Terrace Beauty Salon, which was beneficial, since her mother was a resident there. She liked that she could be close to her mother. She stayed until retirement, in 2020, giving her 40 years in the beauty business.
She made many friends throughout the years, including her elementary girlfriends: Judy, Ida, Barbie, Sandy, and Susie, whom she was always happy to hear from. Two close friends: Rosie and Brenda, and her special sister-in-law, Donna, thank you so much for all you did for mom, she loved you all. She also, had a special relationship with her nephew, Mike, who kept her updated on the family tree and sent cards and flowers on all occasions. She so enjoyed their in-depth conversations about the family history.
She is survived by her husband, Kirk, of Rock Island, WA; daughter, Vicki (Chris ) Morrison of Poulsbo, WA; grandchildren: Shane (Madi) Morrison of Silverdale, WA, Kristin (Trent) Domser of Port Orchard, WA, Cameron Hall of Rock Island, WA, Jase Hall of Everett, WA, and Peyton (Jeff) Hall of East Wenatchee, WA; great-grandchildren: Audrey and Quinton Morrison, Jack Domser, and Nola Hall; brother, Garry Day of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Patty (Ken) Roach of Mt. Vernon, WA; brother-in-law, Vaughn (Ruth) Hall; sisters-in-law, Donna (Tom) Ellis and Scottie (Dick) King; brother-in-law, Paul Hall; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Lonnie) Marlin all of East Wenatchee, WA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lloyd; son, Rusty; and daughter, Susan.
A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. You are invited to visit Kathy’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can leave a memory condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.