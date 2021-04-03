Kathleen Elliot

Kathleen Elliott
East Wenatchee, WA
Born in Wenatchee, WA, to Norman and Jeanett Pedersen, Kathy passed at her home surrounded by her loving family, on March 26, 2021.
To our family’s "Wild Child", you created so many fun and fond memories. To our eternal dancer, child, family lover, and beautiful wife (perfect enough for two separate go arounds to the same loving husband), you are indefinitely a part of our hearts and lives. We all enjoyed the fun times doing the things you loved, such as camping, fishing, the pontoon boat at Lake Roosevelt, and spending time at the family cabin. Never able to have her own children, we took joy in watching you love on everyone else’s children. You were everyone’s Auntie Kathy!
She was known as the fun aunt who always had a hug ready, an ear to listen, and helped us all do our makeup and hair, never leaving the house without being done up. Game nights, cribbage, UNO, and LRC will not be the same, but we will play a round for you.
Your eclectic life of a school bus driver, long hauler, short order cook/waitress, and fruit shed worker, touched lives and left memories. One particularly hairy time as a bus driver was sliding off a snowy road, but your skills got us out and home, not without a few nervous moments though...
Surviving family, hearts, and extended family are husband, Joe Elliott; mother, Jeanett; siblings: Norma, Ray, Vivian, Linda and Bob, Ken and Star, and Steve and Ann; nieces and nephews (and extended): Janie and Ken, Alan and Rochelle, Rachelle, Jennifer and Nick, Julie and Shelby, Stacy, and Luann; great-nieces and nephews: Jordan, Alaina, Carter, Averi, Lucas, Mikaela, Lindsey and Casey, Taylor, Tayler and Jaycee, Kellie and Kevin, Megan, Austin, and Sydney. Kathy was preceded in death by father, Norman Pedersen; brother, Ed Pedersen; and niece, Nicole Jessup.
A Celebration of Life will be at the family cabin on Memorial Day. You are welcome to view Kathy’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel.
We will greatly miss “the twinkle in her eye” when she was having fun! It was infectious to us all...