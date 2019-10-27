Kathleen "Kay" Ryan
Wenatchee, WA
Kathleen Kay Ryan was born on January 15, 1939, to Marley and Jessie Ryan. She grew up in LaCrosse, WA, with her older sister, Patricia Ryan Barry. She graduated in 1957, from LaCrosse High School and later, from Eastern Washington State College with a degree in Elementary Education.
Kay’s teaching career spanned 50 years, beginning in Odessa, WA. She also taught in Auburn, WA, prior to settling in Wenatchee, WA, in 1965. She taught at Columbia Elementary and Pioneer Middle School, where she especially loved outdoor education.
Kay had a heart for service and was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and contributed in countless other ways. Her service extended to Kappa Gamma Delta Teaching and Beta Sigma Phi Sororities. In addition, she faithfully served with Kiwanis, selling Sees Candy and many other projects. Kay took on positions of leadership in each of these organizations.
In her youth, Kay was a Girl Scout. She believed it prepared her to leave her tiny home town. Later, she participated in league bowling and loved to travel. Highlight trips included Alaska, Ireland, and mission trips to New Orleans, LA.
Kay died on October 17, 2019, in her home in Wenatchee. She is survived by three nieces, extended family, and a large, loving community of friends who will miss her energy and passion.
A Celebration of her Life will be held in the spring at the First United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church and Apple Valley Kiwanis. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.
