Kathleen Lamberton Hanson
Brewster, WA
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kathleen "Kay" Lamberton Hanson, our loving and devoted mother and friend, to all whose lives she touched, on July 19, 2020. Kay was born on October 14, 1932, to Henry Horton Lamberton and Epkaya "Katie" Suttman in Brewster, WA. Kay was the youngest of 14 children. Kay met her loving and devoted husband, Marion Hanson, in the summer of 1951, shortly before he was drafted, and served his country in a time of war overseas in Korea. During his time overseas, Kay and Marion exchanged correspondence frequently. Upon his return, they were married in September of 1954.
While Kay spent most of her life in Brewster, she briefly left to attend college and obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, and returned to Brewster to work with her friend and mentor, Dr. Harold Stout, in September of 1955. It was with his and Marion's encouragement, that she later would pursue advancement of her education, and become one of the first ARNP (Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners), even while facing obstacles such as leaving home during the week, and only being able to see Marion and their two young children on the weekends. Luckily, they were blessed to have family that was able to step in and help.
In total, Kay worked 42 years in the medical field; all but four of them were with Dr. Stout. Those four years that she was not working with Dr. Stout, she and Marion were managing the newly opened Harmony House in Brewster.
It was here in Brewster, that Kay and Marion made a wonderful and happy life together with many blessing from God. They raised two children, Keith and Elaine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all but one of her siblings (Lyn Lamberton), and her loving and devoted husband Marion. She is survived, and forever loved, by her children: Keith (Melanie) Hanson of Omak, WA, and Elaine (Joe) Azevedo of Quincy, CA, their families, including her grandchildren: Kaylee Pfeifer of Quincy, CA, Carstyn Hanson of Omak, WA, and Elly Hanson of Omak, WA; great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Kay was raised as, and was a devoted Seventh-Day Adventist. God was the center of her life and she always turned to the Lord and His guidance in her times of need, sorrow, despair, or happiness. It is with great sadness for her family still here on earth, that she will be laid to rest on July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a service to be held at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian, Brewster, WA, followed by a short Graveside Service at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens, 2547 Elmway, Okanogan, WA. Friends and family may visit Barnes Chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Jones & Jones-Betts, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kay would not want us to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and turn to the Lord in this time of sorrow.
Psalm 23:1-6
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and they staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: though anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.