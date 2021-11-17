Kathleen Marie Duerock
Wenatchee, WA
Kathleen Marie McVey Duerock passed away September 17, 2021, at home in Wenatchee, WA, with her husband, Dewy, and hospice by her side. She was diagnosed with stage 4 gallbladder cancer, in May of 2020. Kathy was born in May of 1947, in Seattle, WA, to Bernard and Corrine McVey. She was the second of five children, with one older brother and three younger brothers. She was three years old, when the family moved to San Francisco, CA, for a year, followed by a move to Yakima, WA, where the family lived until 1960, when the family moved back to Seattle. Kathy was educated in Catholic schools and made quite an impression on her nun teachers. Her kindergarten teacher wrote, “She listens carefully to directions and follows them through in a very grownup manner. She enjoys the praise of a job well done, yet she does not try to monopolize the attention. Her ability to do logical thinking and her desire to do the right thing should aid her adjustment to first grade”. Kathy graduated from Blanchet High School in Seattle, in 1965, and enrolled at Seattle University the following year, to study nursing. When her mother was diagnosed with cancer, she quit school to be with her, until she passed away. Kathy moved back to Seattle and began working at a bank in a new accounts position and worked her way up to assistant manager. In 1973, she began working with United Way in the accounting department, where she stayed until 1980.
In September of 1971, she met Dewy Duerock, and so began a 50 year love affair. Kathy and Dewy married in March of 1972, and lived in Kenmore, WA, until 1980, when they moved to Lake Chelan, WA, where they lived for 26 years. Kathy began working for Campbell’s Resort as a bookkeeper, in 1981, and worked her way up to comptroller and head of accounting, before retiring, in 2007. The Duerocks then moved to Wenatchee, for their retirement years.
Kathy’s passion for life, a smile that would light up a room, and her big heart, made people around her feel happy and welcome. Her love of camping and the outdoors began early in life. In a letter addressed to Mrs. McVey from Camp Roganundo, she wrote, “Dear Mom, it’s very nice up here. I need a knife and two dollars. Yours truly, Kathleen McVey”. She loved a good book, a round of golf, her garden and flowers and, most of all, a good fishing trip. She was always ready for an adventure and Kathy and Dewy traveled to Hawaii, Costa Rica, the Cook Islands, Aruba, Mexico, and Canada. In 2008, the couple began “snow birding” and traveled throughout the western states and as far east as Mount Rushmore.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her husband, Dewy; four brothers; five nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews; brother, Richard McVey, son, Jason and wife, Mayna, and their children: Cora and Ethan, and daughter, Shannon and husband, Matt, and their children: Titan and Briggs; brother, Michael and Judy McVey; brother, Timothy and Carol McVey, son, Patrick and wife, Virginia, and their children: Oly and Brody, son Andy; brother, Jeffery and Christy McVey, daughter, Laura and husband, Joe, and their daughter, Olivia.
A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held in the spring of 2022. Kathy would want all her friends, family, and the hospice nurses that were there in her final days to know that she is in a better place and to live life like there was no tomorrow. Please make donations to Central Washington Hospital Hospices Services, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.