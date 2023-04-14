Kathryn (Lodge) Mhatre
December 14, 1985 - April 3, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Kathryn “Katie” Marie (Lodge) Mhatre was born in Wenatchee, WA, on December 14, 1985, to Ron and Jeanne Lodge. She attended Columbia Elementary, St. Paul's Lutheran School, Orchard Middle School, and Wenatchee High School, where she graduated with a 3.9 GPA, and was in the top ten percent of her class in the state of Washington. She continued her education at Wenatchee Valley College, transferring to Seattle Central Community College, where she earned her Associate of Science Degree and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Then, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Washington and was working toward a Master's degree in Writing from Oregon State University.
As a young child, Katie took piano and drum lessons and also learned to play guitar. She was very active in the First Presbyterian (now Saddlerock) and Assembly of God churches, lending her musical gifts to their worship teams. She was a voracious reader and revered the classics in literature. Katie was also a very talented writer; her eloquence many times amazed friends and family who were moved by her very words. Consequently, she would also mercilessly beat anyone at Boggle.
In 2017, Katie married Amit Mhatre, and they loved to travel, having visited British Columbia, AK, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland, among other places. Katie was passionate about the environment, and she and Amit hiked forest trails, seeking out and identifying mushrooms. She loved cheering on her Seattle Seahawks.
And finally, Katie was a very compassionate and empathetic person, caring deeply for her cousins, nephews, and nieces, and being drawn to people with special needs. She worked in a number of caregiving facilities, giving aid to developmentally disabled individuals. She loved animals of all kinds, but particularly dogs. Her beloved Hy, a black lab that she rescued as a puppy, was her companion for nearly 15 years. She volunteered at Motley Zoo, an animal rescue and daycare facility in Redmond, WA, when she lived there.
Katie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Lodge; and grandparents, Ed and Evelyn Musolf. She is survived by her parents, Ron and Jeanne Lodge; and brothers: Matthew (Kelsey) Lodge, and David (Kristin) Lodge, all of Wenatchee, WA; and Amit Mhatre of Seattle, WA; and aunts; uncles; cousins; nephews; and nieces; too numerous to mention.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for Katie's family and friends on April 22, 2023. Memorials may be sent in Katie's memory to Motley Zoo, www.motleyzooanimalrescue.org, or you may plant trees in her memory at www.echovita.com/us/obituaries/wa/wenatchee/katie-mhatre-6220949
You are invited to view Katie's tribute and share a memory at chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.