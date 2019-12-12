Kathryn Lynn Abshere Lautensleger
1939-2019
Cashmere, WA
Kathryn Lynn (Abshere) Lautensleger, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after an extended battle with Parkinson’s Disease, bipolar disorder, and dementia. Kathy was born in Anadarko, OK, on July 29, 1939, to Maurice and Berniece (Oliver) Abshere, the only surviving child to that union. In her early years, the family moved often following her father’s electrician trade. In 1950, they came to Washington State where, again, they lived in many areas, mostly around Columbia River dams under construction.
In the winter of 1952-1953, the family moved to Brewster, WA, and vowed that Kathy would finish school in one location. She joined a class of 40+ students. It was here she was seated by a young man and they immediately became best friends. Within a year, Kathy and Conrad “Porky” Lautensleger were “going steady” and it remained that way until their marriage on September 8, 1957. Soon after, both were enrolled in college at Central Washington College of Education (CWCE) in Ellensburg, WA. A son, Alan, was born in the spring of 1958.
Upon completion of college, Kathy and family moved to Cashmere, WA, in 1960, to begin a career in education that lasted 32 years. A daughter, Tracy, was born in 1965. Kathy taught grades 3-6 during this span. She was known for her superior organizational skills, and was instrumental in establishing the highly recognized 6th grade Outdoor Education Program. Kathy also spent one year as a Career Education consultant, conducting workshops throughout the United States.
The Lautensleger family loved to travel in an RV. In addition to frequent camping trips throughout the Northwest and beyond, Kathy was most proud of the family’s accomplishment of RVing in all the 48 states over the span of three summers. She retired from education in 1992, and joined her husband in extensive travel throughout the Southwest and Mexico in their Airstream trailer. She also loved to spend time at their family campground near Mazama, WA, where she enjoyed many “Grandkids Campouts,” birthday parties, family memorials, weddings, baptisms, family reunions, etc., and the company of numerous friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Alan (1987); and both of her parents. She is survived by her husband, Con; daughter, Tracy (Scott); daughters-in-law: Danni (Bo), Jean (Mike); grandchildren: Renyel (Erik), Alana (Pat), Anna, Rachel, Nathan, Teigan, and Harper; great grandchildren: Alan, Theo, and Gus. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family whom she cared about deeply.
Kathy’s life will be Celebrated by her family and friends at the family campground near Mazama on Memorial Day weekend, 2020. Arrangements assisted by the Neptune Society. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made in Kathy’s name to the Cashmere Schools Foundation, 210 S. Division, Cashmere, WA, 98815