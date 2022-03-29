Kathryn Sabina Kane
February 4, 1919 - March 25, 2022
Cashmere, WA
February 4, 1919, was not a particularly notable nor historic day. World War I had been over for several months and most of the troops were on their way home. Woodrow Wilson was president and Benedict XV was the pope. To Patrick and Francse Smith, however, it was a very important day. It was the day their first daughter, Kathryn Sabina, was born. It was not a hospitable environment that she was born into; the family home was a tent in a snowy field at the base of a low hill outside of a small community known as Twisp, WA. Some homes and businesses had electricity and a few had indoor plumbing. The Smith home had neither. This town in Okanogan County had a one-room school house where Sabina received her early education.
Sabina left Twisp for good after she graduated from high school and moved to Bremerton, WA, to attend nursing school. In 1940, her friend and classmate, Virginia, introduced Sabina to her cute brother, Leslie Kane. On December 2, 1940, Sabina and Les were married in Twisp and made their first home in Bremerton.
After the war, they moved their small family, which now included, Patricia and Allan, to Wenatchee, WA. Terrence and Kate joined the family there and the growing family then moved to Cashmere, WA, where Sabina, Robert, James, Grace, and later, Ron Lyter, completed the set. In 1951, Sabina resumed her nursing career at the Cashmere Nursing Home and she retired from there as the Director of Nursing in 1974. Retirement wasn't an easy step for her and so she spent the next several years training dozens of nurse's aides. For decades after, she devoted much of her time providing compassion and friendship to many elderly people in the community who had limited resources and mobility.
Her faith in God was a strength that sustained her throughout her life and was a source of great comfort in her final years. She was a long-time member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Cashmere, WA. Her husband, Leslie, died in 2011, after 70 years of marriage. Being a widow was not an easy transition for her, but with the help of her children, particularly her son, Terry, she continued a happy and fulfilling life.
Along with the eight children, Sabina leaves behind twelve grand children: Kim Leighton of Paonia, CO, Ben Williams of Daly City, CA, Mike Greene of Boise, ID, Chris Greene of San Diego, CA, Martin Kane, Alex Kane, John Kane, and Brian Kane, all of Chula Vista, CA, Tracy Becker of Chula Vista, CA, Sara Kane Pevny of Marysville, WA, James Kane and Edward Kane of Wenatchee WA, Kellen Andrilenas of Cambridge, MA, and Parker Andrilenas of Moxee, WA. Additionally, Sabina had 23 great grand children. She will be missed by many and loved by those whose lives she touched.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Cashmere City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be made by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.