Kathryn Wraspir of Quincy, WA, passed away July 22, 2022. Kathryn was born May 19, 1929, in Taylor, TX, to Edgar Murdock Case and Ora Leila Yeager-Case.
She grew up on a farm near Thorndale, TX, and went to school in San Gabriel, TX. Kathryn continued her education and went on to college. After graduation, she married the love of her life, Donald Edward Wraspir in Austin. TX, on January 23, 1952. In 1954, they moved to Crescent Bar, WA, where she remained for 65 tears,
They farmed wheat, alfalfa, cattle, peaches and apricots. After the passing of her loving husband, Kathryn went to work for ConAgra Lamb Weston in Quincy for 30 years.
Kathryn is survived by her sister, Bobbie Nell Case of Alvin, TX; and her children: Donna Kay Wraspir-Eaton, Rodney E. Wraspir and his spouse, Ronda K. Wraspir, Audrey G. McKenny, and her spouse, Gerald McKenny, and Ellen J. Wraspir-Startcher. Kathryn had ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Ora Case; her husband, Donald Wraspir; and her daughter, Melissa Ann Wraspir.
We would like to thank Cambridge Assisted Living in Quincy, WA, and Hospice for taking such good care of our mother.
A Graveside Service will be held at Bohemian Cemetery, Odessa, WA, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022. The reception will be in the town hall following the service.
