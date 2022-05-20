Kathy A. Stanton Czajkowski passed away in Cicero, NY, after a long battle with cancer, with her husband, John, by her side. She left behind a loving husband, John, and two sons: Michael and Ryan. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who will dearly be missed by her family.
Kathy was predeceased by her sister, Laurie Cadwaller; and is survived by her husband, John F. Czajkowski Jr.; her two sons: Michael Stanton of Oregon, and Ryan (Kelli) Stanton of Georgia; three step-sons: John III, Michael and Joseph Czajkowsk, all of Syracuse, NY; her mother, Mary Stanton; and three siblings: Charles (Vicki), Marlene and Robert (Carrie) Stanton, all of Washington State; her beloved grandchildren: Kellen, Brenden, Mason, Ryan, Nicole, Noah, Lauryn, and John IV.
Besides her family, she enjyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles, doing diamond dot.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements and Services for Kathy will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, June 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, give to a charity of your choice.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.