Kathy Gates

Kathy raised their two children: Matt and Mandee, with her enduring model of love, selflessness, and faith, which she continued to instill in her beloved grandchildren. While raising her children, Kathy gave freely of her time to others through Appleatchee 4-H and later, through Spurs and Spokes therapeutic horseback riding, where for 20 years she provided facilities and riding instruction to over 250 mentally and physically challenged youth and young adults.
Kathy centered her life on family and God. No one who knew her could doubt her love and commitment to her Savior and friend, Jesus Christ, and knew that her family was her greatest source of pride and happiness. Kathy’s lifelong hobby from a very young age was horses. She loved her grandchildren, camping, riding in the backcountry, spending time with family and friends, and spoiling her dogs!
Kathy will forever be remembered as an honest, loyal, kind-hearted, God-loving woman of integrity, who was never afraid to get her hands dirty. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mentor, and friend, and will be missed dearly.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Joseph Gates; children: Matt (Kerri) Gates and Mandee (Nathan) Fulwiler; four grandchildren: Austin, Trace, Jake, and Sam; mother, Melba Schumacher; sister, Jeannie Thompson; and brother, Richard Noto. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Schumacher.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, November 1, at 11:00 a.m., preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Internment will take place directly following the service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the hall at Holy Apostles.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kathy’s honor to Cor Christi Broadcasting, 31 Holcomb Dr., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.