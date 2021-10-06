Kathyrn Vance-Roy

Kathryn Vance-Roy, 77, passed away September 24, 2021. She was born March 11, 1944, in Fairview, UT, to Mack and Winona Vance. She was born while her dad was serving in World War II, and he didn’t get to meet her until she was one year old.
Kathy spent her life living in Utah, Hawaii, and Washington. She worked at the Rock Island Golf Course in Washington, using her baking skills. She was well known for her homemade pies.
Kathy was an amazing seamstress. She found satisfaction in sewing and creating various types of clothing. She made dozens of drill team outfits for her local high school drill team. Kathy loved being a 4-H leader and taught sewing skills to the youth in Fairview, UT.
Kathy and Lynn Mills were the parents of three daughters: Lori Mills, Lisa Johnson, and Dixie Mills. She had four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Roy; and her parents.
A Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, and a graveside service follows at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
