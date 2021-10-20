Katie Loraine (Cannon) (Leavitt) Clark
October 22, 1933 – October 14, 2021
Rock Island, WA
Katie passed away early Thursday morning at her home in Rock Island, WA, surrounded by her loved ones. Katie lived in Rock Island with her husband, Dave, for 40 years. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, and as a child resided in the Ardenvoir, WA, Valley with her mother, Annie Henderson, her step-father, Clyde Henderson, and siblings: Beverly, Tom, Lila, and Leonard. Katie attended Entiat, WA, schools and went on to nursing school, after raising her six children.
Katie married Dave Clark on December 10, 1988. Dave and Katie enjoyed being members of the Wenatchee Valley Prospectors Club and the Wenatchee Valley Watercolor Society, where both became awesome artists. They especially enjoyed going to the ocean in Washington and Oregon. Her favorite beach was Cannon Beach in Oregon. Katie also loved Lake Chelan, WA, where she spent time while raising her children. Dave and Katie loved to camp and travel.
Katie was the mother of many, her own six children: William Earl "Bill" Leavitt of Wenatchee, WA, Peggy Radel of Moscow, ID, Teresa Zimmer of Spokane, WA, Shirley Parker of Grand Coulee, WA, and Julie Brown of Wenatchee, WA. Jeannie passed away in 2007. Also, Katie’s four step-children that consider her their mom: Darrell Clark of Pasco, WA, Mellanie Garris of Napa, ID, Missy Marshall of Wenatchee, WA, and Shawn Clark of Wenatchee, WA. Katie will be missed greatly by her husband, Dave; her ten children; 21 grandchildren; and at least 32 great-grandchildren. Our lives were blessed with her unconditional love and always loving arms. Katie was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannie Callahan; granddaughter, Heather Gunning; mother, Annie Henderson; step-father, Clyde Henderson; father, Art Cannon; sister, Beverly Hart; and brother, Tom Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dan Clark; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Virginia Clark.
Our family would like to send a special thank you to John and MaryAnne McGarvey for all the wonderful, loving care they have shown. They have been like family to all of us.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. A potluck will follow. You are invited to view Katie’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.