Katie Sandoval
Wenatchee, WA
Katie Sandoval, 96, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on October 15, 2020, at home. She was born October 3, 1924, in Pueblo, CO, to Leopoldo Lucero and Flora Trujillo. She married Thomas Sandoval on May 31, 1946. She was a housewife, who enjoyed gardening.
Katie is survived by two her sons: Tomas and Floyd Sandoval; her grandchildren: Floyd, Jr., Alicia, Roman, Gabriel A., Anita, and Robert; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Megan, Isabella, Grant, Emerson, Ha Ram, Jocelynn, Taylor, Daniel, and Mireya. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sandoval: daughter, Diana; parents, Leo and Flora; brothers: George, Andrew, and Gilbert; and sister, Emma Zamora.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Katie with a donation to the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center (WVSAC), in memory of Katie Sandoval. Checks can be mailed to WVSAC, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or processed over the phone at 509-662-7036.