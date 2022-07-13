Kay Frances Graybill
October 4, 1940 – April 14, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Kay Frances Graybill always followed her passions, bringing her special light into the world. Whether she was sewing with her friends or telling the monthly joke at the Senior Center Computer Club, she found joy in sharing her thoughts and ideas. Her family, however, was her true love, and she gave her heart first to her husband, and children. But we all knew she especially saved a special outpouring of her love for her grand and great-grandchildren, nephew, and niece.
Kay was born in Cameron, IL, on October 4, 1940. The youngest of two daughters; she soon became known as “Baby Kay” by her extended family in Illinois, a name she earned through her antics, constantly hamming it up for the camera. With Shirley Temple looks, she was a natural and became her grandfather's favorite, following him around the family farm. Like so many others did during this time, Kay's father relocated his young family to California, settling in Patterson pursuing better job opportunities. He became an orchard foreman and Kay grew up amongst the sweet smell of almond and apricot trees.
Her glamorous beauty caught the eye of one of her classmates and in 1955, she married young having two children. Her husband was in the Navy, so she lived briefly in San Diego, CA. However, she soon divorced and eventually relocated to Modesto, CA, helping her mother and then stepfather run the Sea Breeze Motel. Due to her charm, many travelers made the Sea Breeze their favorite motel destination when they came through Modesto. At the same time, she studied secretarial skills at night school and became their right-hand gal at running the program.
Kay remarried in 1968, once again relocating, but this time she went back to her roots in Illinois with her new husband in tow. During her time in Peoria, IL, Kay worked as an executive secretary at several companies including Caterpillar. The Midwest could not hold her and her family for long and they settled back west in East Wenatchee, WA, where her husband grew up. She found herself raising two daughters, and was involved in their activities, including the PTA, as well as serving as President of the Ginko Mineral Society, which the girls also participated. After some college courses, she worked at the Department of Transportation office in Wenatchee for the Human Resource Department until she retired in 2009. At last, she could organize her sewing clubs and create her machine embroidery designs she loved so much.
Kay remained in the Wenatchee area until her death on April 14, 2022, from a short illness with cancer. She beat cancer twice already in her life, but she lost this battle; even though she fought to survive.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Graybill; children: Tamera Dryden, Jessica Graybill and Kaesi Jones; surviving grandchildren: Emily and Amy Samoska, Meghan Dryden-Roddick, Drake and Tyrion Jones; along with her great-grandchildren: Nate and Olivia Dryden-Roddick. They will always remember their loving, but sometimes feisty, grandmother. Adored by her nephew, Vic Alberti, and niece, Erica Avila, she was their special aunt, keeping the ties of their lost parents together for them.
Kay is with her heavenly Father now, along with her son, Dennis Dryden; mother, Frances Boomhower; father, Frank Cleek; sister, Dixie Alberti; as well as all her aunts and uncles. Baby Kay in now in their loving arms once again. But, of course, it is also likely she is still busy following around her favorite grandfather, James Ingram, on his heavenly farm. The family plans a private memorial later this summer.