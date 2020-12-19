Kay Randall
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Kay Randall, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Arizona, with all of her children present. She was born January 31, 1934, in Spirit Lake, ID. She was married for 65 years to her lifelong love, Bruce, who preceded her in death, in 2016.
Kay loved many things, mostly people! She touched many hearts through the years. Her passion was her family. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. In addition, she loved tennis, hiking (she and Bruce hiked the Grand Canyon twice!), and continued in three bridge groups, while in Arizona.
Kay is survived by her sister, Phyllis; daughters: Kathy Fackrell (Paul), Kris Petersen (Mike), Jan Crollard (Dave); and son, Mike (Kristene).
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.