Keith Koeppe
Wenatchee, WA
Keith Koeppe, a longtime Wenatchee valley resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born in Norfolk, NE, to Louis and Florence Koeppe. The family moved to Yakima, WA, in 1941. Keith graduated from Yakima High School, in 1952. Following high school, he served for two years in the U.S. Army. Returning to Washington State, he completed his Bachelors, and then, began his Masters in Psychology at Central Washington University, before beginning a long career with the Washington State Employment Security Department, that would last until his retirement, in 1993.
He was an enthusiastic and inquisitive traveler. He visited all 50 states, and a vast majority of the Canadian provinces, and many extended RV trips. These visits frequently ended up with a behind the scenes tour of a wide variety of venues as a result of his outgoing and curious personality. As a celebration of his love of travel and his love of family, he created memories with his four oldest grandsons, taking them on trips that ranged from sailing and white river rafting to archaeology digs and gliders.
An avid skier, he was an instructor at both Mission Ridge and White Pass ski areas for decades, introducing generations of skiers to the joys of fresh powder and first tracks. He enjoyed live theater and was a season ticket holder at 5th Avenue and ACT Theaters in Seattle, WA, for many, many years, up until theaters closed due to the pandemic, in 2020.
After suffering a serious stroke in September of 2013, many of his activities were limited. Not to be deterred, his tenacity and stubbornness were on display, when he decided that he was going to sleep in his own bed upstairs despite the fact that he was unable to stand, much less walk. Working together, he and Marge figured out a way to get him up and down stairs at the house in Wenatchee.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Marge Koeppe; daughters: Pam (Dale) Bunger and Karen Poffenroth; step-daughter, Kate West; step-son, Rob (Heather) West; grandchildren: Chris Bunger, Sayer (Kylie) Torkkola, Kier (Katie) Torkkola, Ian Poffenroth, Willie West, Sam West, and Renee West; and great-grandsons: Luka, Owen, Dax, and Travis; honorary family members include: Jim and Colleen Crawford, and their children: Jimi (Melissa), Chandra, and Kyle, and grandson, Peyton.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Old Pioneer Church, 415 F St. S.W., Quincy, WA. Kayser's Chapel of Memories, Moses Lake, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.