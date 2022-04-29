Kelley Francis (Williams) Rose

Kelley Francis Rose peacefully passed away at her beloved Mission Ridge home on April 12, 2022, after a nine month battle with brain cancer. She was 59.
Kelley was born on October 13, 1962, to Susan (Carter) and Richard Williams. During her childhood, Kelley moved several times, finally settling in Leavenworth, WA, where she graduated from Leavenworth High in 1980. July 4, 1980, was a special day of celebration, as Kelley married the love of her life, Matthew Rose. The happy couple made their home in Leavenworth. In 1986, they brought their pride and joy, a son, Joel Rose, into the world. In 1992, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where Kelley worked in several office and bookkeeping positions. She spent over 20 years as Office Manager for Columbia River Media Group/Alpha Media.
Kelley loved holidays, and her home was always decorated accordingly. Her Christmas and winter themes were a sight to behold. Kelley was an avid outdoor enthusiast. One of her greatest joys was exploring the mountains with Matt. One year, they hiked over 400 miles. The love of mountains and forests led the Rose's to purchase their dream home on Mission Ridge on the banks of Squilchuck Creek. She enjoyed nothing more than tending her flowers and yard to the sound of birds and the creek. Kelley loved the deep snow of the mountains and relished the challenge of shoveling snow around the house and snowshoeing at Squilchuck State Park. The peace and serenity of the mountains dovetailed precisely with her life motto of “Be Kind”. Kindness and compassion were the trademarks she left on all those who were part of her life.
Kelley is survived by her husband of nearly 42 years, Matthew; their son, Joel; mother, Susan; brother, Brent Williams of North Bend, WA; sister, Shannon Keady of Boston, MA, and half-sister, Cami Voss of Cashmere, WA. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard.
A Celebration of the Life of Kelley will be held at the family home on June 18, 2022. RSVP requested.
