Kelli was a brilliant star in the lives of all who knew her. She was funny and smart. She was charismatic and unforgettable. She had an infectious laugh that was unmistakable and uniquely Kelli. She always had a smile and a hug ready. She made friends wherever she went, and she left us way too soon. She had a robust social life, and was always ready for fun. As a teenager, Kelli embraced the culture of the 1980's. Her fashion sense was impeccable, her shoe collection extensive, and thanks to copious amounts of Aqua Net, nobody's bangs were higher. When she wasn't at the mall with her friends, she was listening to music, watching Headbanger's Ball on MTV, or driving to the next social event in her gold VW bug. As an adult, she joined a roller derby team and made lifelong friends there. Kelli loved to travel with her beloved dogs, Honey and Bentley. She had friends all over the country, and visited them as often as she could, usually managing to drag them out to sing karaoke with her, because she was nearly impossible to say no to! She had the most giving, loving heart, and she left behind many who loved her.
In Celebration of Kelli's Life, a potluck picnic will be held at Rocky Reach Dam on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the upper picnic shelter. All are welcome to come share food, stories, and memories. A light meal and some beverages will be provided. People who wish to contribute to the picnic can bring side dishes, salads, desserts, or other food/beverages.
To plant a tree in memory of Kelli Easley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
