Kelly Dawn Blackburn Leggett
January 25, 1960 - November 8, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Kelly, 61, of Cashmere, WA, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA. Kelly was born to Udell James "Jim" Blackburn and Yvonne Louise "Bonnie" Greenwood Blackburn on January 25, 1960, in Wenatchee. That year, she and her family, including her older sister, Denise, moved from California to Bozeman, MT, where her father attended college, after the Navy. By 1966, they had moved to Cashmere and welcomed her brother, Jeff, in 1968. Kelly attended all the Cashmere public schools and graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1978, where she was homecoming royalty, cheerleader, sang in choir, and played basketball. She stayed close to her many class friends her whole life.
In 1980, she married a Tonasket boy, Erin Leggett, her husband of 41 years, and began their great adventure moving around the country and opening pizza restaurants. The couple had four children: Chelsea, Jenna, Bryce, and later, Judah. They lived in Oregon and Texas, settling the longest in Gresham, OR. Later, they established Sojourners in Chelan, WA, when they moved back into Washington, in 2008. After a couple years in Texas running a small cattle ranch, the family settled in an apartment on the river in Cashmere.
Kelly worked as a stay-at-home mom, a substitute elementary teacher in Texas, framing at Frameworks in Wenatchee, and at Martin’s Marketplace in the Subway shop. Kelly was a devoted mother, creative artist and photographer, singer, songwriter, and excelled at decorating, especially at Christmas, as well as in hospitality. She made all things beautiful and was a generous giver. Kelly loved Jesus, her family, her many friends, the family cabin, and sitting by the river posting sunsets on Facebook.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Erin Leggett; four children: Chelsea Leggett of Kansas City, MO, Jenna Leggett of San Diego, CA, Bryce (Stephanie) Leggett of Kansas City, MO, and Judah Leggett of Cashmere, WA; father, Jim Blackburn of Cashmere, WA; sister, Denise (David) Langlois of East Wenatchee, WA; brother, Jeff Blackburn of Cashmere, WA; and two grandchildren: Liliyah Olson of Franklin, TN, and Stephen Leggett of Kansas City, MO. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Blackburn, in August of 2021.
Kelly’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Living Hope Community Church, 11 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A dessert reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.