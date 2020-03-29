Ken Miller
Manson, WA
Ken Miller was born on March 28, 1938, in Falls City, NE, to Reg and Hazel Miller. He had an older brother, Richard, at home. At two years of age, he moved with his family to Portland, OR, where he grew up. He always considered Portland as his home. He graduated from Gresham High School in 1956. During his junior year in high school, he wanted to follow in his brother's footsteps by racing British sports cars at different locations in Washington and Oregon. He began racing an MG at 17. He later purchased a Jaguar to be more competitive. He truly enjoyed racing during this period of his life. He attended Oregon State for two years majoring in Business Administration. In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Frankfort, Germany. In 1961, the Army relieved him of active duty when his brother died. He was assigned to the Army Reserves at Fort Lewis, WA, and was honorably discharged in 1966.
He met his wife, Kathleen, on a blind date via a mutual friend. They were married September 15, 1967, at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Marysville, CA. Their first home was in Portland, where he worked at Reynolds Aluminum Company and she continued her nursing career. In 1977, they bought his uncle's ten acre apple orchard and moved to Manson, WA. Knowing nothing about growing apples, they had to rely on field staff from Trout Inc., to show them how it was done. It was hard work, but something they enjoyed doing together until 2005.
During the time they were in the apple business, they still had fun doing other things. Ken, who always wanted to learn to fly, took up flying lessons at the age of 56 and received his pilot's license. He enjoyed flying to various fly-ins, especially Arlington, WA, where they camped right by the plane for four days, visiting the other pilots who flew in. It was a known fact Kathleen always drove over to Arlington to camp out since she didn't enjoy flying that much. During the winter months, they liked to go snowmobiling. As the warmer weather approached, they would get their touring bike out and enjoyed riding with friends on the weekends.
Ken passed away on March 19, 2020, at Ella's Adult Family Home in Wenatchee, WA. Kathleen would like to thank them for the excellent care he received.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Roger Aaronson; nephew, Dave Aaronson; and two nieces: Sharon Johnson and Leslie Stevens.
Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA, is in charge of arrangements. A Memorial Service will take place at North Shore Bible Church with Pastor Craig, when able to have them. At Ken's request, his remains will be scattered over the surrounding hills of Manson which he so dearly loved to fly over.