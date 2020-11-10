Kenneth Arvel Hoop
February 17, 1954 - October 11, 2020
Port Angeles, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
If you asked everyone who knew Kenny, who he was, they would all agree that he was a story-teller. He had a wonderful sense of humor, with the most infectious laugh. He had a warm, rich voice and he loved expounding on his existential theories: of the universe, of outer space, and of course, aliens. Kenny also loved sharing the wisdom that he had picked up along the way.
Kenny became a husband and a father at a very young age, but he never lost his childlike glee with the world around him. Whether in the forest or looking at the night sky, he could easily mesmerize his children, and later his grandchildren, with his wild tales. Kenny never stopped dreaming. Even after being on dialysis for years, he would still get a wild hair from, time to time, about some outlandish thing he wanted to do. One of his more recent ideas was to build a boat to go crabbing in the ocean. If you asked Kenny what the most important thing in this world was, he would have told you love. One of his strongest beliefs was that you should experience everything you can in this life, within reason.
Kenny had been battling lung and liver cancer for several months before he passed. Combined with his other health issues, we knew that he wouldn't have years left, but we expected him to be around longer than he was. During his last few months, he was surrounded by his loving family. His wife, Barb, and his daughter, Mandy, were with him when his soul passed out of this plane of existence.
Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Wood of Coulee City, WA. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Barbara Hoop of Port Angeles, WA; sister, Gigi Capplelletty of Oceanside, CA; brother, Cass Hunt of Madras, OR; son, Adam Hoop of Caldwell, ID; daughters: Aren Stevens of Boise, ID, Mandy Welch of Wenatchee, WA, and Danielle Hoop of Wenatchee, WA; step-son, James Babineau of Port Angeles, WA; step-daughter, Mari Langley of Port Angeles, WA; sons-in-law: Jay Welch and Ken Langley; daughter-in-law, Sherri Thompson; grandchildren: James Albrandt, Tania Albrandt, Hilario Mejia, Christina McClaskey, Erik Mejia, Allison Stevens, Courtney Perez, Samantha Welch, Thomas Stevens, Kari Hoop, Cris Lopez, Conner Hoop, Tiffany Welch, and Rebecca Welch; granddaughter-in-law, Whitney Mejia; and great-grandchildren: Ian Mejia, Jameson Welch, Elliott Perez, and Emmeline Perez.
A Celebration of Life is planned for next spring, in Port Angeles, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Northwest Kidney Foundation at https://www.nwkidney
.org/ or the American Cancer Society at https://donate3
.cancer.org/.