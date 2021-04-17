Kenneth E. Brollier
Monitor, WA
Kenneth E. Brollier, 83, of Monitor, WA, died Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born November 14, 1937, to Thomas and Dorothy Brollier in Cashmere, WA. He was born and raised in Cashmere, although he spent a significant amount of his life working on the family orchard. In high school, Kenny was described by his vocational agriculture instructor as a “genius” in the repair and care of farm machinery. As a junior in high school, Kenny built a tree hole digger tractor attachment from scrap metal. Kenny was gifted mechanically, creating his own equipment as needed. Kenny enlisted in the Washington National Guard, in 1956, and served until 1964. He graduated from Cashmere High School in 1957. He married Roberta C. Milton on December 1, 1959. They were married for 49 years. Together, they had three children.
As an orchardist, he was a fruit grower for Blue Star Growers, Inc. Kenny volunteered and helped established the Monitor Fire Department in 1975. He retired from the fire department, in 2005, serving as Captain for 18 years. Kenny was a member of the East Wenatchee Friends Church and later, became a member of the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene. For over 43 years, Kenny attended a local coffee break with farmers and friends.
As a Monitor resident for over 60 years, Kenny dedicated his life to working hard and caring for his family. He will be remembered for his humble attitude and genuine kindness. Kenny was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
His survivors include his children: David Brollier of Monitor, WA; Diane (Kevin) Key of Monitor, WA; and Duane (Kathy) Brollier of Puyallup, WA; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Dr., Leavenworth, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Valley Christian School, 111 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.