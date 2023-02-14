Kenneth E. Wood
November 9, 1931 – February 9, 2023
Leavenworth, WA
Kenneth E. Wood, 91, was called to his heavenly home Thursday morning, February 9, 2023. He spent his last hours in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born November 9, 1931, in Port Townsend, WA, to Elmer and Mary Wood. He was the youngest of three children: brother, Dick, and sister, Betty (Carroll), who both preceded him in death. Ken spent his early childhood in Quilcene, WA, before moving to Leavenworth, WA, in 1941.
In high school, Ken was a star football running back, as well as an avid skier and ski jumper. This is what helped him to catch the eye of and eventually win the heart of Leavenworth's Snow Queen, Delta Telford. Soon after Ken graduated high school, he was drafted into the Army. Before leaving for his 18 month deployment in Korea, Ken proposed to and married Delta, and they were married February 7, 1953. Ken and Delta just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Ken and Delta welcomed four children into the world: Cheryl (Don Gilbert) of Langston, AL, Jeff (Anna) of Newman Lake, WA, Deanne (Gary Langston) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Greg (Ceci) of East Wenatchee, WA. After several moves in the Pacific Northwest, Ken, Delta, and their family made their home in East Wenatchee, WA.
Ken was employed by Washington State Highway Department. He helped to build the North Cross State Highway, even driving the first stake that would mark the path of that highway. In 1967, Ken went to work for Far West Mechanical, where he worked until retirement in the summer of 1992.
Ken was very active in many areas of his community. He was a member of the American Legion; and was active with the Pangborn Airport's Air Shows, a member of the East Wenatchee Rotary, and a longtime member of the Wenatchee Applarians. With the Applarians, he served as Chancellor in 1986. Ken formed many dear and lasting friendships within the Appalarian group. They enjoyed traveling to festivals all over the Pacific Northwest and even as far away as Kona, HI, and Quesnel, BC.
Ken loved to travel. Among his favorite adventures were the ones he and Delta took to Alaska and to Germany. Ken loved camping with his family. Each year, he would set up camp on the shores of Blue Lake, where he'd go with kids and grandkids for opening day of fishing season. Camping with friends was another of his "favorite things." He and Delta went on many excursions with dear friends, who fondly called themselves "The Loose Lugnuts." A yearly fishing trip to Nooka Sound in Canada with his son, Jeff, and many nephews was another thing Ken looked forward to. On these trips, Ken earned the title of "the Admiral."
In his lifetime, what Ken considered to be his greatest accomplishments were: his long and loving marriage to Delta, his four children and their spouses, his 12 grandchildren and his 17 great- grandchildren. When surrounded by this, his family, he was reminded of a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions given in honor of Ken to the Confluence Health Home Care & Hospice at https://confluencehealthfoundation.org/our-impact/donate-online/
A Viewing will be held on February 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, and a Funeral Service for Kenneth will follow at Chapel of the Valley, at 11:00 a.m. Burial, immediately following at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, and a Reception to follow. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.