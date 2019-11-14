Kenneth Gail Pobst
September 22, 1929 - November 8, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Kenneth Gail Pobst died peacefully on November 8, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. He had spent a week in Central Washington Hospital, surrounded by family and friends, and supported by compassionate medical staff. Ken was born in Centralia, WA, on September 22, 1929, to Aubrey and Mary (Buntain) Pobst. The family moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 1933, and he attended Sunnyslope schools through the eighth grade. They then moved to Cashmere, WA, where he graduated in 1947.
During his teen years, Ken worked in the summer for his grandfather, Otho Pobst, a dairyman in Plain, WA, helping with milking and delivering milk as far away as South Wenatchee. During the school years, he had a job at the Cashmere Drug Store, where his duties included making milkshakes for the after-school crowd.
Ken studied for two years at Washington State College, then returned to the valley to work for Interstate Telephone Company (eventually General Telephone and Electronics (GTE)). On June 25, 1950, he married Eleanor Feeney at the Presbyterian Church in Cashmere. They made their first home in Wenatchee, where Kathleen was born. Ken's career with the phone company took the family to Coeur d'Alene, ID, where Phyllis and Kevin were born, to Sandpoint, ID, and Spokane, WA, and eventually back to Wenatchee. In 1960, he left the company and bought a motel in Moses Lake, WA, where Ken also worked for the Columbia Basin Daily Herald.
In 1966, Ken rejoined GTE and the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, then to Orondo, WA, where Ken and his brother, Gordon, established an orchard at Bray's Landing. The whole extended family was involved in building Golden Harbor Orchard from which Ken and Eleanor retired in 1995.
Through these years, Ken and Eleanor made annual trips with their high school friends to Sun Valley, ID, and other ski resorts. They wintered in Sun Valley well into their 80's. In summers, they backpacked in the Cascades with their son and daughters. Having begun sailing while living in Coeur d'Alene, they explored the San Juan Islands and the Canadian Pacific Coast for decades, often with children and grandchildren aboard.
Ken was an avid and appreciative traveler, open to new experiences and people, so, in retirement, they traveled extensively in Europe, South America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. A voracious reader all his life, Ken was always well-informed, but modest and eager to learn. He was a natural teacher, and a generous mentor to those with whom he worked.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years; his daughters: Kathleen Allstot (Rick) and Phyllis Pobst (Sam Morgan); and son, Kevin (Mindy); his sister, Patty Christensen; brothers: Gordon (Leigh) and Dennis (Debbie); brother-in-law, Tom Feeney (Sally); grandchildren: Katie Johnson (Bryan), Russ Allstot (Julie), Elizabeth Pobst (Andy Wagner), and Michael Pobst; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Pobst.
Ken requested that there be no funeral; the family will gather privately.