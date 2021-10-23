Kenneth Hubert “Kenny” Engley
October 29, 1968 – October 14, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Kenneth Hubert “Kenny’ Engley, age 52, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 14, 2021, following a brief illness. Born October 29, 1968, in Wenatchee, WA, to Richard and Elizabeth Engley, Ken attended Grant Elementary, Sterling Intermediate, Eastmont Jr. High, and graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1987. He then attended Wenatchee Valley College, learning, mastering, and probably teaching Tree Fruit Production after high school. Ken was the second oldest in a family of five children. He kept his siblings in stitches with his humor and in the corner with his smirky smile and mischief.
Ken married the love of his life, his rock, and most loyal partner and support; Shelly Sanger on May 7, 1994. Together, they made their home in East Wenatchee, WA, and raised two sons: Collin and Chase. Their family made many memories together: farming, boating the river and lakes, trips to Mill Bay and Silverwood, four wheeling in the hills, hosting many holiday get-togethers, and everyone’s favorite, karaoking at Christmas. Ken was so proud of his family. He always had pictures and joyful moments to share of his life with them. His face always gave his emotions away immediately. Pride and love were very evident when he spoke of his wife and children. That look could also be seen when speaking of his nieces and nephews, as he was a remarkable uncle as well. He always made sure they and many other friends of the family had summer jobs and were taken care of by his crew.
Ken was recognized as “The Voice of the Wildcats” his senior year in high school. Ken loved being able to announce any and all sporting events he could, while attending high school. After graduating, he continued his love of amateur broadcasting live sporting events at Eastmont. He announced as many games, matches, and meets as his time would allow. He was especially known in recent years for taking on Eastmont’s Mat Classic wrestling tournament. His voice dynamics and sound were like no other. It is already missed.
After Ken attended Wenatchee Valley College, he began following another love that he had harbored since childhood: he became a full-time orchardist. He had spent many years farming alongside his father, wife, and father-in-law, in addition to overseeing many orchards for others independently. Ken found his niche and place to shine at Piepel Premium Fruit Company, in 2006. He managed over 800 acres of orchard, specializing in numerous fruit varieties. Ken was known by most other farmers, workers, fieldmen, etc…for the amazing crops he was able to produce during the hardest of times, and for his happy, upbeat spirit, and smile, even under the pressure and strain that a farmer always feels.
Ken will be remembered for his hard work, dedication, humor, generosity, and kindness. We will miss his smirk and hearing “brother” or “sis” in that gorgeous voice that always made you smile. Christmas and Easter church choir will definitely not be the same.
“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22
Ken is survived by his wife, Shelly of East Wenatchee, WA; children: Collin and Chase of East Wenatchee, WA; father, Richard Engley of Wenatchee, WA; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Peachy Sanger of East Wenatchee, WA; brothers and sisters: Joe Engley of Wenatchee, WA, Rick and Jennifer Engley of Gig Harbor, WA, Maria Engley-Spencer of East Wenatchee, WA, Teresa and Milo Gust of East Wenatchee, WA; nephew, Kai Spencer; nieces: Keisha Engley, Eliza Gust, and Amaya Gust; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins; as well as many honorary “brothers and sisters” throughout the Wenatchee Valley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Engley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Chapel.com, where you can share a memory with the family and view updates for the service. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.