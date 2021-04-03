Kenneth J. Polson
Chelan, WA
(formerly of Waterville, WA)
Kenneth J. "Ken" Polson also known as "Papa" went to be with his wife, Beverly, and his lord, on March 27, 2021. He was the youngest of six, with three sisters and two brothers. All three sibling brothers served in the military. After the military, he was a meat manager for Safeway for 36 years. Ken served on the East Wenatchee City Council. He was also very involved with Boy Scouts. After 90 years of good life, he passed with a loving family surrounding him.
Ken was born and raised in Waterville, WA, to Martha and Hans Polson, where he farmed with his family. Papa was loved and by many. You could always count on him to be there. He never said no if you needed help. He was a gentle, loving, family man. Ken felt blessed to have two loves through his life. His wife, Beverly "Bev" Polson, and second love later in life, Robin J. Cooke, his very significant other.
Ken married Beverly F. McKain, in October of 1952. They were married for 60 years, until her passing. They had three children: Steve Polson, Shonnie and Randy Harrison; seven grandchildren: Chris and Vivien Polson, Shane and Alisha Polson, Brian and Betty Karcutski and Bobbi Polson; 11 great-grandchildren: Damon Weaver, Jacob, Jonny, Brianna, and Natalie Karcutski, Hans Polson, Logan, Milana, and Coraline Polson, and Mason and Dylan Clark.
Ken's favorite times were spent with loved ones at the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, in which he was a long-time member.
Service will be held at the gravesite of the Waterville Cemetery on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to be held at the Lake Chelan Yacht Club with the date to be announced later.
Service will be held at the gravesite of the Waterville Cemetery on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to be held at the Lake Chelan Yacht Club with the date to be announced later.