Kenneth J. Warmoth
December 30, 1951 - November 27, 2019
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ken was born on December 30, 1951, in Oakland, CA, to James and Gayle (Smith) Warmoth, and mostly grew up in Wenatchee, WA. He is survived by his spouse, Annette Reneau; four siblings: Paul (Dotty) Warmoth, Louise (J. Rod) Rood, Clifford (Suellen) Warmoth, Laurel Carlisle; his children: James Warmoth, Sandy Hosfelt (Sean), Lesley Rushton (JD), Tony Warmoth (Lacey), Tyler (Kate) Augustson, Kyle (Tiffany) Augustson; 14 grandchildren; and Toffee (his dog). He was predeceased by his parents; and Truffle (his other dog).
Ken was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served in the U.S, Air Force, and founded Warmoth Guitar Products. He and Annie owned a cabin in Leavenworth, WA, where he stayed often. It was his "Happy Place".
Ken passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Seattle, WA.
He will be Buried on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth, WA. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13420 94th Ave. E, Puyallup, WA.