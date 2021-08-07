Kenneth Joe Acton
Cashmere, WA
Kenneth Joe Acton, of Cashmere, WA, slipped into the realms of eternity, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA, on July 11, 2021. He was born on January 14, 1931, in Hayden, Gila County, AZ, to his mother, Mirle May Ragsdale Acton. His father, Joseph Acton, tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a hunting accident just months before he was born. We mortals can only dream of the sweetness of that longed for meeting.
Kenneth possessed the heart of an adventurer and boldly followed its call all over the Western United States, from Alaska all the way to the South American jungles of Peru. He lived in the territory of Alaska in the 50’s, and returned to live there several times throughout his life, where he enjoyed fishing, flying, and hunting. He loved the outdoors and his soul yearned for freedom like none other. In the jungles of Peru, he led gold mining expeditions and could tell stories that would make Indiana Jones lean in a little closer.
He was a jack of all trades, a quick learner, and possessed a stellar work ethic. At different stages of his life, he carried the titles of barber, heavy equipment operator, and a gold, silver, and copper miner. He worked in a number of mines in Montana, Arizona, and all the way to South America. He spoke fondly of his farming days on his ranch in Mexico, where he lived off and on for several years. He loved Mesoamerian archaeology and had a deep respect and interest in the history and culture of the native inhabitants of the Americas.
Kenneth loved his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he loved and had a testimony of the Book of Mormon, which is another testament of Jesus Christ, and a scriptural account of the ancient inhabitants of the Americas. He felt more truth and correct principles were found in the pages of the Book of Mormon, than any other book on earth.
Above all, Kenneth loved his family. He was concerned for their welfare and loved spending time with them more than anything else. He also had a great love for all animals, especially dogs. He had a way with man’s best friend, like no other, and was a passionate advocate, that all of God’s creatures be treated with love and respect. He was the type of person that would give someone the shirt off his back, if he thought they needed it more than he did. He loved sharing a good meal and stimulating conversation with others and his fascinating stories and wealth of wisdom were always the most savory part. He will be deeply missed by those blessed to know and love him.
We are grateful to all his caretakers these last few years, who made his life more pleasant and the staff at Central Washington Hospital, who cared for him during his last days.
Kenneth is survived by five children: Randolph (Linda) Acton, Mark (Nicole) Acton, Dan (Lorna) Acton, Lorena Rubio, and Mirle Acton; 15 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; second wife, Martha (Rubio) Acton; brother, Phillip Acton; two sisters: Della Acton and Ella Brewer; and a great-granddaughter, Natalya Perez.
There will be a Memorial Service in the Monitor Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2821 Easy St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., for all those who would like to attend and celebrate his life and memories of him.