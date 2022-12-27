Kenneth L. Adam

Kenneth Lee Adam, 65, went peacefully to the Lord on December 20, 2022. He was born to Edward and Shanon Adam on July 23, 1957, in Leavenworth, WA.
After graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1976, he resided in
Dryden, WA, and worked his entire career at the Independent Warehouse, where he loved to go to work. He cherished the lifelong friendships he developed with the employees and the Dryden community.
His life was fulfilled by his love for his family and friends. If there was something going on, he wanted to be a part of it! This was evident in the many associations and clubs that he was an active member of throughout his life. He was a member of the Leavenworth Golf Club and enjoyed playing with his family and friends. Ken was able to further enjoy his love of sports by running the game clock at local high school basketball games and as part of the chain gang for the football team for many years.
Ken was a member of the volunteer fire department in Dryden for over 20 years. Being part of that group and making the friendships he made was so important to him. He was also a member of the Dryden Gun Club and the area Kiwanis; where he loved to cook and serve at their many club events throughout the year.
As a devout Catholic, the church played a vital role in his life. He loved to attend mass and interact the many friends he had in the congregation.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward. He is survived by mother, Shanon; brothers: Michael (Kelly), Robert (Linda), Shawn (Karen) and Kevin (Ruth). Ken was also blessed with five nieces and nephews and four great-nephews, who he loved dearly.
Our family feels so fortunate that he was able to live in the valley, where people made the effort to touch Ken's life in such a positive manner. To all of you who provided him with friendship, love and support, we are forever thankful. The family would also like to thank the staff at Colonial Vista Rehabilitation Center and Confluence Health Hospice for their compassionate care they provided Ken during his time there.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dryden Improvement Club, 7900 Stine Hill Rd., Unit #1, Cashmere, WA. 98815