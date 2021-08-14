Kenneth L. “Ken” Dart
July 15, 1959 – August 7, 2021
Salem, OR
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Kenneth L. Dart, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the age of 62. Ken was diagnosed with AML Leukemia in the fall of 1996, and received a bone marrow transplant in the fall of 1998, at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle WA. Ken thrived an additional 25 years thanks to Bobby Sheets of Machesney Park, IL, who donated his bone marrow. Ken was born July 15, 1959, in Spokane, WA. He was adopted by loving parents, Elwood G. and Betty Mae Dart on July 31, 1959. Ken attended school in Moses Lake, WA, and graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1977, before attending Washington State University and graduating in 1982, with a B.S. in Horticulture. Ken spent 39 years using his degree in horticulture, working in the agriculture industry. Ken was the National Technical & Marketing Manager for Agro-K for many years, until the time of his death. While Ken was employed with DuPont in Montana, he met and married Cheryl Tresch of Lewistown, MT. Ken loved using his knowledge of plants at home in his own yard. He was paid many compliments on his green grass and many plants overloaded with blooms. In October of 2002, Ken and Cheryl received their most precious gift, their son, Thomas Kenneth Yoon Ho Dart. Ken loved watching T.K. growing up and becoming a practiced musician. He was very proud that T.K. will be keeping the Dart tradition of attending Washington State University and continuing his music studies with his violin and pre-med.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Elwood G. Dart. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dart and his son, T.K. Dart, both of Salem, OR; mother, Betty Mae Dart of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Denise (Chris) Goetz of East Wenatchee, WA; nephew, Bryant Goetz of Wenatchee, WA; niece, Natalie (Kane) Johnson of Seattle, WA; brothers-in-law, Dan (LeeAnn) Tresch of Richland, WA, and Ted (Hedda) Tresch of Vancouver, WA; nieces, Haley and Kiersten Tresch of Vancouver, WA; sister-in-law, Sara (Dave) Lehner of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins, living in the Wenatchee Valley, Wisconsin, and throughout the U.S.
A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at the United Methodist Church, 3799 Fairview Canyon Rd., Monitor, WA, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Graveside Service will immediately follow the Celebration of Life at the Peshastin Cemetery, Peshastin, WA. Memorials may be made to the charity: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY, 10087 or a cancer charity of your choice.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service of Salem, OR.