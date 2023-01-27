Kenneth Lee Buzard
October 8, 1928 - January 13, 2023
Kenneth Lee Buzard
October 8, 1928 - January 13, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Kenneth Lee “Ken” Buzard, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 94 years old. Ken was born on October 8, 1928, in Longview, WA, to Lora (Ferril), and Otis Buzard. He attended Leveanworth, WA, schools and graduated in 1946. He continued his education at the University of Washington, graduating in 1953.
Ken served in the ROTC while in college. After graduation, he went into the Air Force, earning the final Military Rank of Major. Ken was a pilot in the Air Force on Search and Rescue. He also piloted a Mitchell B-25, until retiring from the Air Force Reserve. He was an orchardist from 1958 to 2001.
Ken is survived by companion and domestic partner, Leah (Wilson) (Smith) Buzard; step-children: Sylvia Adams (Mark Lance) of Leavenworth, WA, Gloria Williams of Wenatchee, WA, Rebecca (Al) Temple of Wenatchee, WA, and Rob (Hillary) Smith of Everett, WA; nephew, Gary Costello; niece, Shelly (Bentley) Wong; friend, Jim (Kris) Melton of Westport, WA; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all his family and friends. We will love him forever. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Lora Buzard; sister, Charlotte (Ben) Costello; and step-children: Jimmy “Ax Man” Smith, and Mark Lance.
The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses and doctors, as well as family and friends, who helped care for Ken. He was loved by all.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, 12874 Cemetery Rd., Leavenworth, WA, 98826. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorial Donations may be made in Ken's name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
