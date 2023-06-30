Kenneth Michael “Mike” Nelson
May 10, 1947 - December 26, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Mike passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife, Patsy, and sons, Eric and Jeff, at his side. Mike was born in Ogden, UT, to his parents, Kenneth Peter Kelly Nelson and Ann LaVere Nelson, on May 10, 1947. He lived three years in Germany, when his dad was stationed there, and then in Tacoma, WA, growing up and completing school in University Place.
Mike is survived by his wife, Patsy of 52 years; and son, Eric Nelson; and daughters: Hazel Anne and Maribelle of Franklin, TN; and Doctors: Jeff (and Grace) Nelson and their children: Amelia and Otis of Lakeland, TN. Mike was very proud and happy to have his four amazing grandchildren to love and enjoy. Mike is also survived by his three sisters: Kathy (Wayne) Gillman and family of Bountiful, UT, Kelly Ann Angus and family of Bothell, WA, and Kim (Jim) Harston and family of West Richland, WA; sister-in-law, Maxine (Garry) Haner and family of Tacoma, WA; and brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Thompson of West Seattle, WA, who was a best friend and partner in crime, fondly nicknamed “The Dude.” Mike is also survived by many nieces; and nephews; and cousins.
Mike was very active in sports and played football, basketball and golf through high school, graduating from Curtis High School in 1965. He attended Centralia Community College for one year, playing basketball there, transferred to Washington State University for two years and then, spent his senior year at Eastern Washington University, graduating in 1969. Mike entered the Army Reserves following graduation and completed his basic training in Shreveport, LA. In June of 1970, he started working for Safeco Insurance in Claims and soon became a manager.
Mike and Patsy were married on July 3, 1970, in Tacoma, WA, and after several moves, settled in Wenatchee, in 1973, to work and later raise their family.
Mike loved his family unconditionally and was a best friend to many. He enjoyed many years of running and completed three marathons and numerous 5K runs over the years. He was a lifelong golfer and shared his enthusiasm and love of the game with his sons, who continue to play today with fond memories of playing together and trying to beat dads score. Mike also enjoyed fishing and spending family time at Lake Chelan.
After retirement, Mike and Patsy enjoyed numerous cross-country trips in their motorhome, visiting family, friends, and 48 states, with plans to one day make an Alaska trip.
Mike was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, and is greatly missed by all. The family sincerely thanks the Hospice Services of Confluence Health and all of their kind, gentle and compassionate team members.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Hospice Services at Confluence Health, Wenatchee, WA.
A Memorial Service for Mike will be held on July 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements in the care of Jones & Jones – Betts, Wenatchee, WA.