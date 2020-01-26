Kenneth Wayne Combs
Tonasket, WA
Kenneth Wayne Combs, 77, residing in Tonasket, WA, passed away January 13, 2020, at around 9:30 p.m. He was born February 26, 1942, in Orofino, ID, to parents, Willie Gulledge Combs and Elijah Combs.
He received a football scholarship and went to Grays Harbor Community College for a year, before coming home, to help his father and mother in the orchards. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, to end up playing basketball and football for them throughout the states, and later, going to Asia for the remainder of his time. He did heavy construction and would say his blood and tears were in many dams, roadways, and water systems throughout the U.S.
He loved his family: his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and all those people connected by blood or love. He was proud of how and where he grew up. He said he had fruit trees in his soul. It was no surprise, when he went back to Tonasket to retire. He loved camping, fishing, and just being outside. He was a hardworking man that gave his children and grandchildren, an incredible example of work ethic, humbleness, and love. He would always have a quick chuckle and laugh, a tease, and a twinkle in his eye. He gave the best hugs. He was so proud of his grandchildren and wasn’t afraid to tell anyone about them. He prayed every day and did his devotional over breakfast.
Kenneth Wayne, was a beloved husband to spouse, Alice; loving father to four daughters: Kellie, Faith, Tracie, and Catrina; attentive grandpa to: Sammantha, Dominic, Morgan, Chase, Anna Rose, Branson, Wyatt, and Sebastian; brother to: Annabelle, Sharon, Shirley, Doc; and uncle, to many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Lorz; and his brother, Elijah Combs, Jr.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that you make a donation to your favorite charity of choice in his name. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.