Kenneth Wayne Evers
Wenatchee, WA
Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Evers went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on July 8, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born on March 13, 1946, in Wenatchee, WA, to Ray and Marie (Zehring) Evers. Ken graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1965. He married Linda (Cartwright) Evers, in 1967, and continued to live in the Wenatchee Valley for a total of 74 years. He worked at the Aluminum Company of America (Wenatchee Works) in Malaga, WA, and retired after 33 years.
He enjoyed the hobby of model railroading and made many other train-enthusiast friends around the state. His model railroad display could be seen each year at the North Central Washington Fair, in Waterville, WA.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Evers, and his children, Kyle and Sarah; his daughter, Kendra (Min) Choi, and their children, Emily and Sofia. Also surviving are his brother, Loren Evers of Beatrice, NE, special friend, Pat Martin of Walla Walla, WA; and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marie Evers; an infant son, James; and sister-in-law, Doris Evers.
No services were held at his request. Ken was interred at the Wenatchee City Cemetery and Mausoleum.