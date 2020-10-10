Kent E. Watson
November 3, 1951 - September 25, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
On September 25, 2020, Kent Watson let go of this world to go home to heaven. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT, to Dale and Joyce Watson. His family soon moved to Oregon, where they lived in various surrounding areas of Portland. There, Kent grew up with his brothers, Les and Greg. In the early 70’s, the family moved to Lomita, CA, where Kent graduated from Narbonne High School; then attended college and welding classes.
In June of 1972, Kent, 20, met 17-year-old Geri Peres, marrying in November of the same year. After six months living in California, they took a month-long trip, settling in Philip, SD, where Kent had extended family. After eight months there, they returned to Oxnard Shores, CA, living on the beach for two-and-a-half years.
In October of 1976, it became time for another move, this time to Leavenworth, WA, with the mountains, rivers, and lakes filling their desire to call Leavenworth home and raise a family. They found a trailer to rent from Merle Weinhold, surrounded by wonderful neighbors who introduced them to the love of Jesus. Upon attending an evening at the Nazarene Church, Peggy Nigbor introduced herself to Geri, and the next night Peggy’s husband, Ed, offered Kent a carpentry job.
In 1978, they bought property, cleared their land, and Kent built their home with the help of Geri’s father, while enjoying the birth of their daughter, Donica. Travis, their son, was born in 1981. These were truly the golden years.
Kent started work for the City of Leavenworth, in 1982, where he became interested in learning to operate the Treatment Plant. Some years later, he took a position at Lake Wenatchee Treatment Plant for the PUD, retiring in 2012. He also served on the Cascade Irrigation Company for many years.
Kent’s first love was his family and spending time with the love of his life, Geri. No matter what his day was like, he’d always say upon arriving home, “How was your day?” Kent always put his family first and made all the family adventures fun with his sense of humor. When asked what was his fondest memory, he said, “Boating with my family.”
It has been a blessing to have our children live nearby with their families. Kent enjoyed to the fullest, being part of the lives of his grandchildren: Jalen, Isaiah, Desmond, Tucker, and Britta.
Kent loved working with his hands, building things, gardening, could fix almost anything, was a man of service to help others, and made all of Geri’s dreams come true. He lived his faith. He will be missed beyond measure, until we meet again.
The family is having a Celebration of Life, due to COVID-19. Thank you all for your prayers and support. A special thank you to John Reagan.
Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.