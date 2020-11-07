Kermit Dwane Delzer
November 20, 1936 - October 28, 2020
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Kermit Dwane Delzer, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA, of complication from a stroke. Born in Wenatchee, WA, on November 20, 1936, to John and Virginia Delzer, Kermit graduated from Leavenworth High School, in 1954. He went on to Washington State College, in Pullman, WA, graduating in 1958, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
Military Service followed as an Airman with the Air National Guard. He worked in Wenatchee, WA, Moses Lake, WA, and moved to Spokane, WA, as a business manager, with a moving and storage company.
Kermit enjoyed hiking, fishing, and Washington State University “Cougar” football games with his brother, Jay. Kermit was a member of the Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church in Spokane, WA.
Kermit was married briefly, but had no children. He always said his children were his nephews and nieces.
Kermit is survived by his sibling: Jay (Arlene) Delzer; nieces and nephews: Sharon (Mike) Fries of East Wenatchee, WA, Duane (Lori) Delzer of Tarija, Bolivia, South America, Jannette (Jacques) Ollivier of Thorp, WA, Don (Jennifer) Delzer of Beaverton, OR; six great-nephews; and five great-nieces; four great-great-nephews; and a new little great-great-niece. He is also survived by many cousins and special friends: Darla Morris, Jim Telford, and Paul Engle. Kermit was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Delzer.
A special thank you to the nurses, staff, and doctors at Providence Holy Family Hospital for their comfort and support of our dear uncle, Kermit, who is now with his professed Lord and Savior Jesus, and mother and father.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Foothills Foursquare Church, 315 South Mission St., Wenatchee, WA. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 p.m., at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Leavenworth, WA. Due to Covid regulation, masks and social distancing is required.
You are invited to view Kermit’s full obituary at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can also leave a memory and condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.