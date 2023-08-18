Kerry Eileen Mathews (Twitchell)
July 26, 1963 - August 5, 2023
Cashmere, WA
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Kerry Eileen Mathews (Twitchell), 60, passed away peacefully in Peshastin, WA, surrounded by her three daughters, on August 5, 2023. After her long five-year battle with cancer, her mind, body, and soul were ready for rest and to join Jesus in Heaven.
Kerry was born on July 26, 1963, in Wenatchee, WA, to Shirley and Wendell Mathews. She was raised with her two older brothers, Garth and Brett, at their home in Cashmere. When Kerry was two years old, her mother unexpectedly passed away. Wendell remarried and their family welcomed in the addition of her step-mother, Gloria, and her two daughters, Carol and Bonnie.
Kerry grew up working in her family orchard and often talked about how much she loved to fall asleep listening to the sprinklers at night. She went to Cashmere High School and graduated with the class of 1981. In school, she loved to dance, cheerlead, and was a baton twirler. She had many close friends, which she continued to keep close with throughout her life.
Kerry was a loving mother to her three beautiful daughters who all reside in the Upper Wenatchee Valley. Each one of them resembles her in their own way, whether it be their shared joy of baking, curly hair, and pure inward and outward beauty. A part of her will be with them forever.
Kerry was an avid baker and loved to share her baked goods with others. She often volunteered to bake birthday cakes, Christmas desserts, and sweets for school events and just because. Pursuing her joy of baking, cooking, and owning her own restaurant, Kerry opened a Café and bakery in Leavenworth, WA. After selling her bakery, she joined the team at Safeway as a department manager in the wine section, where she was able to utilize her expertise in wine, which she also enjoyed. Kerry enjoyed riding horses and spending time in the outdoors. She shared this joy with her three daughters and often took them camping in the mountains with their horses. Kerry looked forward to seeing all her horses and her dog, Shona, who have long since passed, in Heaven.
Kerry was blessed later in life with a grandson, Michael “Mikey”, born October of 2021. This was an event she had looked forward to for decades. She was everything a grandmother should be - loving, generous, spoiling, and affectionate.
Kerry was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell (Mathews) and Shirley (Dwyer); and her step-mother, Gloria (Fischer). She is survived by her daughters: Kristen Twitchell, Kelsey Twitchell, Taylor (husband, Gunner) Kresse (Twitchell); her one grandson, Michael Kresse; her two sisters: Carol Beyerl and Bonnie (husband, Greg) Heidal; and her two brothers: Garth (wife, Rhonda) Mathews, and Brett (wife, Gerri) Mathews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 14, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at The Gathering Place in downtown Cashmere, WA. Relatives and friends are welcome to join her family to Celebrate the beautiful Life and the cherished memories of Kerry.
You are invited to view Kerry's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.