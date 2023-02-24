On Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, 2023, Kevin Carson passed away at the age of 62, surrounded by his children and family. In true Kevin form, he refused to leave the party until his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the game. Kevin was born on July 31, 1960, in Santa Maria, CA, to Mary Formo and Don Carson. Kevin spent his early childhood in California, but when he was nine, he moved to the Wenatchee Valley with his mom and younger sisters. Kevin graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1978.
In 1984, Kevin received his Bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University. He then launched his career as a programmer in the Seattle area, long before tech was cool. He first worked as a programmer at GNA, and then went to work as a programmer and project manager for Airborne Express (now DHL). In 2006, Kevin went to work as a Senior Program Manager at Microsoft. Kevin spent the next 17 years of his career at Microsoft, including managing customer support for the X-Box and Windows teams.
Kevin met Michela Bowman in 1993, who would change his life for the better. In 2000, they had their first child, a daughter, Kyerra. The following year, in 2001, they welcomed their son, Kaius, to the world. Kevin adored his children. Kevin was also a loyal son, brother, and uncle. When Kevin wasn't working or spending time with family, he was traveling or working on his next big idea. Kevin had a lot of loves: Elvis, the Seahawks, fantasy football, golf, photography, motorcycles, and good Kentucky bourbon. Kevin was one of the worlds great conversationalists , not just because he knew a little about everything (and a lot about his loves), but you could always count on him to tell you the truth. Above all, Kevin was considerate, thoughtful, and selfless. His love transformed the lives of everyone he encountered.
Kevin will be deeply missed and is survived by his children: Kyerra and Kaius Carson; mother, Mary Formo; sisters: Kim Williams and Kelly Doherty; and literally hundreds of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support pancreatic cancer research.
A Memorial Celebrating Kevin's Life will be held March 4, 2023, at the Eagles Lodge, 11440 Avondale Rd. NE, Redmond, WA, 98052.