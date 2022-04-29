Kevin Lee Kennedy

Kevin was born in Spokane, WA, to Leland Kennedy and Delaine Kiehn. He was raised in East Wenatchee, WA, where he attended Eastmont High School and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1975. He joined the United States Navy right after high school, and he served in Norfolk, VA, until 1977.
After the U.S. Navy, he returned to Wenatchee and married Jody Farmer from Moses Lake, WA, in October of 1980. They had two sons: Brandon Kennedy, born April 26, 1981, and Andrew, born May 9, 1984, both of East Wenatchee. Jody and Kevin divorced in 1991.
Kevin then married Terri Gifford of Wenatchee, WA, in February of 1993. Terri had four children: Amy Doherty of East Wenatchee, WA; Kim Bohern of Bellingham, WA; Aaron Birks of Wenatchee, WA; Bob Birks of Wenatchee, WA.
Kevin and Terri loved to spend time with their family and friends at the Wenatchee Boat Club. Every weekend you could find them on Entiat Lake in the summer. After 21 years of marriage, Kevin survived the passing of his wife, Terri Kennedy, on December 15, 2014.
Kevin left a valley full of family and friends. He was always uplifting and in high spirits. Celebration of Life for Kevin Kennedy will be announced at a later date.
Celebration of Life for Kevin Kennedy will be announced at a later date.
